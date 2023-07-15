First lady says that the return of the project is the certainty that Lula will continue investing in the SUS and offering dignity to the people

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva said she has “many reasons to smile and celebrate” this Friday (14.jul.2o23) with the return of Mais Médicos. “The return of this very important program marks the expansion of the number of health professionals and ensures that millions of Brazilian men and women have access to quality services in the most vulnerable regions of Brazil”said the president’s wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in your social networks. He stated that the return of the program is “the certainty that President Lula’s government will continue to invest in SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] and offering dignity for the people. This Friday (July 14), the PT member sanctioned, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the law establishing the new More Doctors program. The law, originating from a MP (Provisional Measure) March, has a fiscal impact of BRL 3.7 billion over 3 years and was approved by Congress in June 2023.

