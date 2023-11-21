First lady would receive decoration and participate in graduations; She said she had tests and “everything is fine”

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva canceled her official commitments this Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) on medical advice. “I assure you that everything is fine, with tests carried out, and that I will be back on schedule this week”, said Janja on X (formerly Twitter). The first lady did not say what the health problem would be. She would attend graduation of the students on the Artisanal Bakery course, a project of second lady Lu Alckmin, at the Rio Branco Institute graduation and would receive the decoration of the Order of Rio Branco.