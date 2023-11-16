First lady participated in “All for Peace in Palestine” via video; for her, the right to defense has “limits”

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva called for a ceasefire in Gaza during the “All for Peace in Palestine” event in Istanbul (Turkey) on Wednesday (15.Nov.2023). The order was placed in broadcast video during the seminar. The invitation was made by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan.

“I never imagined that after the Second World War and all its horrors, we would have to witness a massacre of babies, children and young people”, Janja said. According to the first lady, it is “inadmissible” It is “intolerable” that the “most vulnerable” cannot be protected. She declared that every day the need for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the passage of medicines and food is growing. And he added: “Even more urgent is the end of this conflict.”

Watch (3min6s):

For Janja “the men who lead and support this war need to understand that dialogue must prevail over weapons and that even war and the right to defense have rules and limits”. The first lady said you can’t “shut up” faced with the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas and “fail” as humanity. “The only result of war is death, destruction and dehumanization of the victims We will continue together, walking towards a just and peaceful world, where all lives matter.”he declared.

She also thanked Emine Erdogan for the invitation and said that the initiative is “inspiring”. The president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that the wives of heads of state can and should use their visibility to amplify dialogues for peace.

“After all, we, women, together with children, are the main victims of wars, and the conflict in the Gaza Strip has made this reality clear,” completed.