Internet users used an image of the first lady with Lula and Biden in historical records, as a greeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un

Internet users made montages that included the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, at the center of personalities’ handshakes. One was the greeting between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The photo of Janja that became a meme was shared by her on Friday (Feb.10, 2023) on her social media. At imagethe first lady was among the chief executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and US President Joe Biden during a handshake.



Reproduction/Twitter @janjalula – 10.feb.2023 Lula (right), Janja (center) and Biden (left) pose for a photo during the leaders’ meeting at the White House, on Friday (10.Feb.2023). The first lady became a meme on social media

See montages with photo of Janja:



Reproduction/Social Networks Janja is digitally placed in the middle of Kim Jong-Un (left) and Donald Trump (right)



Reproduction/Social Networks Janja is digitally placed between former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill (left) and former Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin (right)



Janja is placed between former US President Richard Nixon (left) and singer Elvis Presley (right)



Reproduction/Social Networks Janja placed between Pope Francis (left) and former President of Cuba Fidel Castro (right)



Reproduction/Social Networks Janja was digitally inserted between former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo