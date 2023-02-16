Internet users used an image of the first lady with Lula and Biden in historical records, as a greeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un
Internet users made montages that included the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, at the center of personalities’ handshakes. One was the greeting between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The photo of Janja that became a meme was shared by her on Friday (Feb.10, 2023) on her social media. At imagethe first lady was among the chief executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and US President Joe Biden during a handshake.
Reproduction/Twitter @janjalula – 10.feb.2023
Lula (right), Janja (center) and Biden (left) pose for a photo during the leaders’ meeting at the White House, on Friday (10.Feb.2023). The first lady became a meme on social media
See montages with photo of Janja:
Reproduction/Social Networks
Janja is digitally placed in the middle of Kim Jong-Un (left) and Donald Trump (right)
Reproduction/Social Networks
Janja is digitally placed between former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill (left) and former Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin (right)
Janja is placed between former US President Richard Nixon (left) and singer Elvis Presley (right)
Reproduction/Social Networks
Janja placed between Pope Francis (left) and former President of Cuba Fidel Castro (right)
Reproduction/Social Networks
Janja was digitally inserted between former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo
Reproduction/Social Networks
Janja is placed between the characters Madara (left) and Hashirama (right) during a scene from the anime “Naruto” of the peace agreement between the Uchiha and Senju clans, who lived at war
#Janja #meme #photos #historic #meetings
Leave a Reply