“This meeting and tonight will resonate with me for the rest of my life,” says the First Lady

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva attended the play “Fernanda Montenegro reads Simone de Beauvoir” on Thursday night (July 4, 2024), at Sesc 14 Bis, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, central region of São Paulo. The play is directed and starred by actress Fernanda Montenegro.

In Instagram postJanja celebrated the artist’s talent and the life of French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir. “Fernanda Montenegro is one of the greatest and most well-known Brazilian actresses of all time. The strength of her presence is inexplicable and her talent is admirable on many levels.”, wrote Janja on the social network.

“Being able to embrace her and witness her reading, with her unique and unmistakable voice, another woman as historic as Simone de Beauvoir is an incomparable privilege. size. This meeting and tonight will reverberate in me for the rest of my life”, he added.

After passing through Rio, “Fernanda Montenegro reads Simone de Beauvoir” is in the capital of São Paulo from June 20th to July 21st.

The play is based on the 1981 work “The Farewell Ceremony”, written by the French philosopher. It addresses Beauvoir’s thoughts on feminism and the love story between her and fellow philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre.

