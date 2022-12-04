The future first lady had already confirmed the participation of 18 other singers; event was named “Festival of the Future”

The future first lady of Brazil, Rosângela da Silva, Janjaannounced this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) the participation of 4 more singers in the “Festival of the Future”, which will take place in Brasília, after the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023.

Paulinho da Viola, Margareth Menezes, Kleber Lucas and Leonardo Gonçalves join the other 18 artists already announced by Janja on Wednesday (30.Nov). The shows will take place from 6:30 pm on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

With today’s list, at least 22 names are already confirmed for the event. Are they:

Pablo Vittar;

BaianaSystem;

Duda Beat;

Gaby Amarantos;

Martinho da Vila;

Gilsons;

Chico Cesar;

Luedji Luna;

Teresa Cristina;

Fernanda Takai;

Johnny Hooker;

Marcelo Jeneci;

Odair Jose;

Otto;

Ruiz Tulip;

Almerio;

Maria Rita;

Valesca Popozuda;

Paulinho da Viola;

Margareth Menezes;

Kleber Lucas;

Leonardo Gonçalves.

The artists will take turns on 2 stages, named as Elza Soares and Gal Costa, in honor of the two singers who died in January and November of this year, respectively.

In addition to the shows, there will be an online transmission led by presenters Paulo Vieira and Titi Müller.

O Power360 learned that the dog Resistência, Lula and Janja’s pet, will go up the ramp of the Planalto Palace with the couple during the inauguration ceremony.

Resistance had been encountered in the camp set up in front of the Federal Police when the PT supporter was arrested in Curitiba (PR). Upon leaving prison in 2019, Lula adopted the animal. Supporters said, at the time, that the dog would leave the camp for the Planalto ramp.