First Lady and Minister of Education spoke to students and lunch attendants at the Guará Class 5 School

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, visited the Escola Classe 5 do Guará, in Brasília (DF), on Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023). According to the government, they were in one of the classrooms, learned about the work of school lunch ladies and lunch attendants from the public school system and ate with the students. The president of the FNDE (National Education Development Fund), Fernanda Pacobahyba, accompanied the visit.

“On the occasion, the reality show ‘Vida de Merendeira’ was announced, an initiative to value these professionals”, stated Planalto, adding that Santana and Janja “had the opportunity to greet around 30 lunch workers from the public education network in the Federal District and took the opportunity to deliver a publication with recipes for schools”.

In a joint publication in Instagram, Janja and Santana commented on the visit. “Lunch ladies play a fundamental role in the quality of food offered to our students, and the initiative [o reality show] encourages the promotion of adequate and healthy eating, with the valorization of food from family farming and the rescue of regional food culture,” they wrote.

“Ensuring quality food for the population is one of the priorities of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva [PT]and school feeding is essential on the way to taking Brazil off the Hunger Map again”, they completed.

See photos from the visit: