The First Lady and ministers Alexandre Padilha and Margareth Menezes went to “Na Praia” this Sunday (31.Jul)

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Margareth Menezes (Culture) went to the concert by singer Caetano Veloso at the “Na Praia” festival, held in Brasília, this Sunday (31.Jul.2023).

On her Instagram profile, Janja published a photo of herself next to the singer and wrote: “It’s like wanting to Caetanear what’s good”. The 2 had already met on Friday (July 28, 2023) at the senator’s wedding Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP) with lawyer Priscila Barbosa Carnaúba. jaja and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) were sponsors. The photo published by the first lady was taken by Cláudio Kbene, a photographer for the Presidency of the Republic, normally appointed to accompany her.

Padilha published a video of an excerpt in which the musician sings “Sampa” and wrote: “Caetano making us miss our little house”. The minister is from São Paulo.

Menezes, who is also a singer, published a video of part of the performance of “Since samba is samba”. The images show the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio MacedoRandolfe, and the executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Márcio Tavares.

In another excerpt, it is possible to identify a conversation between Padilha and the former governor of the Federal District, Jose Roberto Arruda. On Friday (July 28, 2023), he was sentenced by the 2nd Public Treasury Court of the Federal District to pay R$ 10 million, in updated amounts, for administrative impropriety. He also had his political rights suspended for 12 years.

The case is related to one of the lawsuits arising from Operation Caixa de Pandora, opened in 2009 to investigate the distribution of resources to the allied base of the Federal District government.