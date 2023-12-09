At a PT event, the first lady and Cida Gonçalves said that the policy limits the entry of candidates into public positions

The first lady, Janta da Silva, and the minister Cida Gonçalves (Women) defended the revision of the Elections Law (law no. 9,504/1997) that establishes gender quotas in elections. According to them, the policy does not promote equality between men and women in political positions.

“We talk about quotas for women. We need to overcome this discourse about quotas. We need to fight for seats and equity. 50% and 50%. Quotas are no longer enough for us”, Janja said. The speech was during the PT Electoral Conference for 2024 in Brasília.

The legislation determines that each party or coalition must fill a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% for candidates of each sex, in elections for the Chamber of Deputies, Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, Legislative Assemblies and Municipal Chambers. The policy encourages female candidates.

“We will no longer accept this quota business. We have to ask who elects who. The majority of voters and the population are women. The rules need to be ours”said Cida Gonçalves.

Elections 2024

This Saturday’s meeting (Dec 8) brings together PT pre-candidates for next year’s municipal elections. Janja participated in the panel in defense of female candidates, alongside minister Cida Gonçalves (Women) and deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ).

In her speech, the first lady said that Santa Catarina is a State “critical” for having many supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“This scares women a lot. What am I going to do there in the interior of Santa Catarina, which is a critical state, where Bolsonarism is the majority. This cannot be denied. What am I going to do in a chamber full of men? I know how difficult and terrifying this can be for some women.”he said.