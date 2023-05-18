First lady and president exchange affectionate posts in celebration of union

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva shared a post celebrating the 1st year of marriage to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Thursday (May 18, 2023). On a diplomatic trip to Japan, Janja joked about the fact that the time zone is different from Brazil: “It ended, it became the 19th. Now it’s back to the 18th and we have two more hours to celebrate” wrote Lula’s wife in her account on twitter.

Lula shared the post with a photo of the couple taken by the president’s official photographer, Ricardo Stuckert.

JANJA & LULA

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and sociologist Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, were married on May 18, 2022, in a ceremony closed to the press, in São Paulo.

Graduated in Sociology from the Federal University of Paraná, Janja joined the PT in 1983 and has known Lula for years, since the PT member carried out the so-called citizenship caravans in the 1990s.

The 2 started the relationship at the end of 2017, but only in May 2019 did they make it public. At the time, Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba and who told about the relationship was former Minister Luiz Carlos Bresser Pereira after a visit to the prison.

Janja actively participated in the vigils in favor of the PT candidate set up as a camp in front of the Federal Police, in Curitiba. Lula was imprisoned for 580 days.

The PT member said in several speeches that Janja sent him meals in jail and visited him frequently. In 2021, after having convictions annulled, Lula told about sending soup by his then girlfriend.

“Once, Janja sent me soup in a thermos. I think the soup kept cooking in the bottle and wouldn’t come out. The lentil seeds grew and I couldn’t get them out. I was pulling with a spoon, I slapped the bottom of the bottle until I finished. It was no longer soup, but it was delicious”he said.

Upon leaving jail, on November 8, 2019, Lula announced that he would marry Janja and kissed her while speaking on top of a platform set up by militants. Since then, they have lived together in São Bernardo do Campo, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and where Lula forged his political career.

In the same year, Janja joined the Voluntary Resignation Program at Itaipu Binacional, the state-owned company where she worked for 14 years. On the public exam, her salary was R$ 20,000.