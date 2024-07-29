“Let’s go, girls,” said the first lady to the team, which lost 2-1 to the Japanese in the first round of the Olympic Games.

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Sports, Andre Fufucawatched the women’s soccer team’s game at the Paris Olympics this Sunday (28.Jul.2024). They were accompanied by the Brazilian ambassador to France, Ricardo Tavares.

“Regardless of the result, I feel happy to have seen up close the 200th game of our Marta wearing the national team jersey. A record for Brazilian football and yet another record for Queen Marta!” declared Janja on his profile on X (ex-Twitter).

The Brazilian women’s team took to the field against Japan in the first round of the Olympic Games. They lost 2-1 in injury time.

“Keep moving forward, girls. The Paris Olympics are just beginning!“, said Janja.