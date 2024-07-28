First Lady and Sports Minister spoke with Brazilian athletes; Lula’s wife said she receives the president’s affection

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and the Minister of Sports, Andre Fufucavisited the Olympic Village in Paris (France) this Saturday (27.Jul.2024) and spoke with Brazilian athletes who are competing in the Olympic Games.

“We visited the facilities, talked to the athletes and took the opportunity to wish them good luck in the competitions,” declared Fufuca on his profile on X (ex-Twitter). The president of COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee), Paulo Wanderley, participated in the visit.

The First Lady, who is attending the competition representing the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), said to have taken “all the love” yours and the PT member’s. “Good luck, team Brazil. All of our athletes who are here are victorious!”, declared.

Watch (1min12s):