Headed by the PRF, the program surveys risk points for child sexual exploitation on federal highways

The 1st lady Rosângela Lula da Silva and the Minister of Justice and Public Security Flavio Dino participated in the afternoon of this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) in the event organized by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) to publicize the 9th edition of the Mapear projectwhich combats child sexual exploitation on Brazilian federal highways.

The project, according to its creators, is divided into 3 pillars: data collection, prevention actions and coping with the problem. The 1st phase is data collection and categorization of points throughout the district on federal roads where people circulate, such as gas stations, restaurants, inns and nightclubs.

In the 9th edition, 9,745 points were mapped, classified by risk levels – graduation ranging from low to critical. In the general classification, only 6.6% of the points in all of Brazil were given as critical by the police. Low-risk locations account for 40.7%.

PRF representatives also highlighted the progress achieved by the project on roads in the Northeast and North. In this, the points classified as “critical risk” have fallen by half since the last program review. In the Northeast, the reduction was ⅔.

Invited to participate in the event, Janja recalled her history in combating sexual exploitation. “Mapear is one of the best examples we could have. Programs like this are not from the government, they are from the State. He has to bypass governments […]it doesn’t matter which president is sitting in that chair.”he said.

The 1st lady also addressed the members of the PRF present and stated that they are part of “a very important network, the protection network against sexual exploitation of children and adolescents” and said he wants to meetclose up project actions. “Let’s schedule this”.

Dino took the floor to congratulate the institution for its work and place the program Map within the broad context of public security for which it is responsible.

“Public security is a right in itself, it has its own stature. But at the same time it is an accessory and instrumental right for the exercise of other rights of equal magnitude, such as the physical, psychological and moral integrity of children and adolescents”.

MAP NUMBERS

Mapear is an initiative of the PRF together with the Childhood Brasil association and is part of a plan with 12 different actions, led by the federal government, to combat child sexual abuse. In May, the intersectoral commission to combat sexual violence was created against children and adolescents.

According to figures from the agency, this year, 5,731 locations throughout Brazil were inspected. There were also 138 rescues of people in vulnerable situations and 11 people caught in the act of sexual exploitation.

For Liamara Pires, member of the PRF, “11 arrests are a tragedy, each one of these arrests is a life destroyed. But we are effectively managing to dramatically reduce the occurrence of sexual exploitation on federal highways”.

METHODOLOGY

In the risk analysis methodology, some factors are taken into account, such as the existence of previous records of cases of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents at the location, records of drug trafficking/consumption, whether there are trailers and trucks at the location, whether is it a point of consumption of alcoholic beverages, is there lighting in the area and is there any type of private surveillance in place.

Even with recent advances, the agency is planning its next steps. The program intends, in the following years, to improve the methodology and include the PM (Military Police) in the mapping task force, so that state highways are also included in future surveys.