First lady and minister Cida Gonçalves will participate in UN event on women

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and Minister Cida Gonçalves (Women) boarded at 2:40 pm this Saturday (March 9, 2024) for New York (USA), on a commercial flight. They will participate in the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, considered one of the biggest events on gender equality and women's empowerment.



The event is held by UN (United Nations) and will last one week. The first lady will participate as a sociologist.

entourage of Ministry of Womendesignated by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will accompany Janja and Cida.

Here are the names that will make up the delegation:

Rosângela Lula da Silva – First Lady of Brazil;

Cida Gonçalves – Minister of Women;

Luanda Morais Pires – civil society representative of the National Council for Women’s Rights; It is

Denise Dourado Dora – lawyer specializing in Human Rights.

