A college janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing several “annoying alarms” ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

The janitor, who is not being sued in the lawsuit, was employed by Daigle Cleaning Systems Inc., who worked for several months in 2020 at the private research university in Troy.

The school is seeking more than $1 million in damages and attorney fees from Daigle Cleaning Systems as a result of the incident.

The lab’s freezer contained more than 20 years of research, including cell cultures and samples, in which a “small temperature fluctuation of three degrees would cause catastrophic harm,” according to the lawsuit filed in Rensselaer County Supreme Court.

The college does not believe the janitor is guilty, but blames Daigle Cleaning Systems for failing to properly train and supervise him, according to the lawsuit.

“The defendant, through its negligent, careless and/or reckless supervision and control of the [zelador]caused damage to certain cell cultures, samples and/or research in the laboratory,” states the university.

“We do not believe there was any nefarious conduct (by) the cleaning company,” Michael Ginsberg, Rensselaer’s attorney. “This was the result of human error. The crux of the case, however, is that the cleaning company failed to properly train its staff. A cleaner should be trained not to try to remedy an electrical problem.”

The lawsuit states that the cell cultures and specimens in the freezer needed to be kept at -80 degrees Celsius and a small fluctuation of 3 degrees would cause damage, so alarms would sound if the temperature rose to -78 degrees or dropped to -82 degrees.

KV Lakshmi, professor and director of the school’s Baruch ’60 Center for Biochemical Solar Energy Research, who oversaw the research, noticed that the freezer’s alert went off around September 14, 2020, as its temperature rose to -78 degrees from according to the suit.

Despite the alarm, Lakshmi and her team determined that the cell samples were safe until emergency repairs could be made, the lawsuit said. While Lakshmi waited for the freezer manufacturer to come make repairs, his team added a safety lock box around the freezer outlet and socket. A notice was placed in the freezer, according to court filing.

But on Sept. 17, the janitor heard what he later called “annoying alarms,” ​​according to the lawsuit. In an apparent attempt to be helpful, he turned off the circuit breakers, which supplied the freezer with electricity, mistakenly switching them from “on” to “off,” according to the lawsuit. He said the freezer temperature rose to -32 degrees Celsius.

The next day, research students found the freezer turned off, and despite attempts to preserve the research, most of the cultures were "compromised, destroyed, and rendered unrecoverable, demolishing over twenty years of research," the lawsuit states.
























