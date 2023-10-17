Franco Rotunno saved the life of a student who had thrown herself from the window of her school. He heard the teachers’ screams and ran to her

A janitor saves the life of a studentwhich it was thrown from her school window. According to what Franco Rotunno said, after hearing the screams of the teachers present and his students, he ran to see what was happening. He had the quick reflexes to intervene just in time to avoid the worst.

Franco Rotunno, at the Pellati Institute in Nizza Monferrato, in the province of Asti, has already been renamed as the hero janitor. The school worker had the quick reflexes to grab a 16-year-old girl who had decided to jump from the second floor window of the school.

The man managed to avoid a tragedy. Both the 16-year-old student and the school worker received first aid immediately. Then the transfer to Emergency room. The young woman is fine, her life is not in danger.

I was shocked and excited as soon as I heard the screams of a teacher in the courtyard I ran out and saw the girl standing on the windowsill. I was hoping she would change her mind but she lunged, so I got in line and made it, I grabbed her.

This is the story of the school collaborator, interviewed by the journalists of The print. Luckily he heard the teacher’s screams and was in the right place at the right time, managing to catch her on the fly.

Janitor saves the life of a student in Nizza Monferrato: Franco Rotunno is considered a hero

I am happy and at the same time saddened by what happened. Unfortunately it is not the first time I have found myself in such a situation, years ago I witnessed a suicide attempt which ended tragically. Now I’m happy that the girl is well, that’s the most important thing.

The student is a fragile individual who lives in a community in the area. She was alone in the classroom, she had just entered, when she climbed onto the windowsill to throw herself down.