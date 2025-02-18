You have to leaf a little until you come across April 15, 2000 in the Bundesliga history books. It was a big day for German football without anyone knowing it. The 1. FC Kaiserslautern played against Eintracht Frankfurt, and the referee bore a name that, at the time, at the time of rumbling football, it was more associated with a defender: Helmut Fleischer.

That day 25 years ago on Betzenberg, a certain Miroslav Klose played in the Bundesliga for the first time. He later rose to the best scorer in World Cup history. A quarter of a century later, on one afternoon in February 2025, Janis is in the catacombs of the Nuremberg Max Morlock Stadium and says about Klose: “He was the best striker in the world. I saw many games from him. “

Annex was born in Toulouse. Although after everything you know, a few Bundesliga games were played less than on the Betzenberg, you should have heard of Miroslav Klose even in Toulouse. In any case, the name was familiar with the name, even if he could not have seen the duel between Kaiserslautern and Frankfurt on April 15, 2000 for a simple reason: Annex, 22, was not yet in the world, as Klose, his current one Trainer at the 1st FC Nürnberg, the light of the Bundesliga saw.

Later, however, he reunited him, became a professional in Toulouse and then played at Spezia Calcio in Series A. In January, Anteste now came from US Sassuolo to the club and fell in Magdeburg the first time it was used in Magdeburg almost two weeks ago promptly with a gate template. Last weekend he shot the 2-0 against SSV Ulm, although Klose only gave him 20 minutes in his first home game for the club.

Nuremberg’s trainer introduces the most step by step, but has a high opinion of him. “He has something that we didn’t have,” says Klose and, above all, means the diversity and dynamics that the young striker distinguish.

The 1. FC Nürnberg only borrowed. But he negotiated a purchase option

He showed how much anti -theity could enrich the FCN. Now the personnel are listening to the view into January again when the club caused a stir with its transfers throughout Germany. Nuremberg himself was also amazed at the rain of the money, but a certain grumble also swung along. What does that mean for your own ambitions?

After it became known that Finn Jeltsch was playing for VfB Stuttgart from now on and for the next season Jens Castrop to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Stefanos Tzimas switch to Brighton & Hove Albion, you could actually mean that the beautiful future that the Nuremberg Haden, should be out.

In the previous months, the club had brought itself into a position in which even the most pessimistic franc fell to be pessimistic. In autumn, behold, suddenly a small window opened through which you could catch a glimpse into the distance. Anyone who scored through the gap saw how it sparkled and shone and beamed. However, the picture shone so bright that you couldn’t look too long. And today, with the distance of a few months, you had to ask yourself whether you might only be blinded at the time.

Then Anstem came to the Valznerweiher and hit. So is there an all -clear now? Does the future take place?

The 1. FC Nürnberg only borrowed. However, like Tzimas, he negotiated a purchase option in order to be able to hire Annex in summer. The sum, including the one parallel to Tzimas, lies again in spheres in which the club is otherwise not wrong, but with a little imagination, creativity and skill, it could be possible to keep an anti -theest at least for another year.

After the first impressions, the fans want more. The new one has to find his way around. “There are big differences,” says Antieste. The biggest lie in the intensity with which it is played in Germany: “In Italy it is more tactical, here you can do more from box to box, and training is also very different.” After a good two weeks at the club, anti -but: ” I’m ready now. “

Already on Friday he could be in the initial formation for the first time when Nuremberg visits Hertha BSC. “He is a candidate,” reveals Klose. Incidentally, he needed almost half a year at the time to meet the FCK for the first time. Around 25 years later, Janis only needed two short missions.