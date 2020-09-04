Janine Wissler wants to become party leader of the Left Party. Can she unite the colorful bunch? She gained extensive experience in Hessen.

WIESBADEN taz | “Come to stay”, this is the motto of the Left parliamentary group in 2018 with Janine Wissler celebrating their tenth anniversary. Your boss may now go to Berlin. Wissler announced her candidacy on Friday as the first of the possible candidates for the chairmanship of the Left Party.

The two incumbent chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger announced last Friday and Saturday that they would no longer run for their offices. This clears the way for a new dual leadership.

Janine Wissler has proven in Hessen that she can achieve and build on success. In 2008 she and the Left Party entered the Hessian state parliament for the first time. The political scientist Wissler was the youngest member of parliament at the time. She had previously made a name for herself at Attac, WASG and in the fight against tuition fees in Hessen. Right from the start, the “Hessian conditions” in the state parliament offered her a stage on which she could demonstrate her rhetorical talent.

The black and yellow government coalition under Prime Minister Roland Koch had lost its majority and only remained in office as a manager. The opposition eventually defied the minority government, among other concessions, by abolishing tuition fees. When the SPD leader at the time, Andrea Ypsilanti, wanted to risk a change of power in the autumn of 2008, she failed not because of the left, but because of defiant social democrats.

Dreaded for snappy heckling

In the “tolerance negotiations”, Wissler had shown patience and perseverance. The young party, to which the independent left, members from WASG, DKP and PDS had gathered, survived the acid test. The fact that she has since been able to maintain her place in the state parliament in three further elections is due in large part to her front woman, who has been the parliamentary group leader since 2009.

In the state parliament, not only are her vicious interjections feared, she is concise and gets to the point quickly. In the NSU investigation committee, where Wissler was a deputy member, she annoyed the CDU with her precise questions to such an extent that she tried to limit her right to ask questions with a rule of thumb. It remained an attempt.

She is also a deputy member of the new investigative committee, which among other things is supposed to investigate the failure of the authorities before the murder of Walter Lübcke. She sees the accusation from the government camp that the left is instrumentalizing right-wing violence as “infamous”. “Since we have belonged to the Hessian state parliament, we have warned against the right-wing structures and networks, but nobody took us seriously,” she says.

No camp election campaign Red-Red-Green

After all, she herself is the victim of right-wing death threats under the label NSU2.0; Her personal information was also retrieved from police computers. She still enjoys state politics, she assured a few weeks ago.

But if she should be elected party chairman, Wissler will move to Berlin according to the logic of the party strategy for the 2021 federal election. In 2008 and 2013, she negotiated a red-red-green alliance in Hesse, which would have been mathematically possible in each case. Red-Red-Green at the federal level will not fail because of her personally. But she advises against a camp election campaign: “It is important to achieve a good result with a good, left-wing and ecological program,” she says and adds. “We won’t close the door, it depends on the content.”

The candidate for the Left Federal Presidency is rightly considered unpretentious. Her birth was actually registered in Langen, Hesse, under the family name Wißler. But even the passport office of the regulatory office failed because of the “sharp s”. “Wißler” was documented in the name field, while “Wissler” was documented further down in the computer-readable line. She decided the matter pragmatically: “In times of the Internet and e-mail it is difficult to have a ß in a name and I use the double S notation so that it is consistent with the website and e-mail,” she tweeted.

She does not believe that the state elections in Hesse in 2023 could be tight without her. “We have a lot of good people in the parliamentary group and in the regional association and I wouldn’t be away from the regional association either,” she says. Their future presence at the federal level could ultimately also benefit their Hessian comrades.