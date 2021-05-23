Jessica Newton has been one of the first personalities to celebrate the passing of Janick Flowerpot in Miss Universe 2021, since she was in charge of selecting her to represent our country in the famous contest.

After the participation of the 27-year-old model, the JB en ATV program announced that it will make a parody of the contest. Dayanita will be in charge of imitating the young engineer. This tribute was applauded by the organizer of Miss Peru, who through her social networks was very happy for the premiere of the sequence.

In the midst of all this expectation Jessica Newton He told all his followers that Janick Maceta will arrive in Peru next week to visit some places and television shows like Magaly Medina’s. However, what most attracted attention was that the organizer revealed that the young woman has agreed to a meeting with Jorge Benavides, but did not give more details about whether the model will participate in JB on ATV.

Janick Maceta arrives in Peru next week. Photo: Jessica Newton / Instagram

“Happy Janick is fine now and even though we have had to buy a new ticket, she will be boarding this Sunday,” he said.

“We will be with Magaly Medina on Monday God willing, and Jorge Benavides has already contacted us. We will see it arriving”He wrote on Instagram.

Janick Maceta will meet Jorge Benavides upon his arrival in Peru. Photo: Jessica Newton / Instagram

In addition, Jessica Newton revealed some places that Miss Peru will visit upon arrival.

“Janick Maceta will visit Arequipa and Piura upon arrival in Peru. She will continue traveling until she delivers her crown, but on June 7 she will return to Miami, ”she commented in another post.

Janick Maceta will visit Arequipa and Piura upon his arrival in Peru.

Janick Maceta explains why he argued in This is War: “There is a script”

The Peruvian Janick Maceta, who managed to be in the top 5 of Miss Universe 2021, recalled her time in This is war in an interview with Luis Alfonso Borrego, host of Suelta la sopa. Through a transmission on Instagram, the sound engineer was encouraged to talk about the controversial moments that she starred in on the América TV reality show back in 2018.

Janick Flowerpot This is War

“You know exactly how it works on the inside, there is a script, there are producers, there is a team behind it. Each program has its format and I fulfilled a responsibility, I fulfilled a job ”, he asserted.

