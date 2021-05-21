The Peruvian model Janick Maceta continues to give something to talk about after her outstanding participation in the Miss Universe 2021. This time, the identity of the young man who has a love relationship with her was revealed.

Miss Peru’s boyfriend is a sound engineer who also lives in the United States. His name is Rich Céspedes and he has worked with the model in a recording studio in New York. Both have shared their passion for music production for several years.

As reported by the program Magaly TV, the firm, the young man arrived in Peru in 2018 to spend a vacation in Máncora with Janick Maceta.

On his Instagram account, which appears under the pseudonym ‘Brother Rich’, the sound engineer has shown how proud he is of the achievements of Miss Peru. There, he placed some photographs of the model with romantic messages dedicated to her.

“Sometimes in life you will meet someone and you will realize that you have actually been missing this person the whole time. I am so lucky and grateful that my missing piece is you! Happy birthday, my everything, and never stop shining, ”wrote Janick Maceta’s partner for his 27th birthday.

Immediately, the Peruvian representative responded with a comment confirming their romantic relationship. “I love you, I am so happy to share this crazy life with you,” said the model.

Janick Maceta retires from beauty pageants

Miss Peru announced that she is withdrawing from beauty pageants after losing the crown in the Miss Universe 2021. She assured that she feels satisfied for having managed to be the second finalist of the pageant.

Now, Janick Maceta is dedicated to promoting her NGO, which helps victims of rape.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.