Janick Maceta returned to his old neighborhood along with Jessica Newton. After her participation in Miss Universe 2021, the model made a space in her busy schedule to visit San Juan de Lurigancho, where she grew up with her grandparents.

The president of Miss Peru was very excited to see the district where her colleague spent her childhood. Said visit took place on June 3 after the national representative met with authorities from the Municipality of Lima to discuss important issues on the development of children.

Both recorded videos of their way to the place for their accounts of Instagram, and expressed their joy at having the opportunity to meet with some people.

“We are already entering San Juan de Lurigancho. Janick has grown up here, so I’m going to know a little about where my queen grew up, where her grandparents live. And being able to do work here is wonderful, ”said Jessica Newton.

Janick Maceta informed users that her presence in the aforementioned district is also due to the fact that she is in charge of inaugurating some works, a fact for which she was quite grateful.

“We are going to inaugurate five works, so pay attention to all my social networks because we will be broadcasting live and sharing, because the good has to be shared. I am happy, it is my first job after the competition, and happy to be able to create this alliance and to be able to help a district that needs it so much “he said in one of the Instagram clips.

In the latest publications they released Janick Maceta and Jessica Newton They are seen arriving at the Chavín de Huántar human settlement.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.