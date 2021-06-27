Janick Maceta continues to carry out social works as part of his work in the Miss Peru organization and has shown his good heart by bringing help to a town of Cañete.

The model also met with the local authorities, to whom she expressed her concern about the needs of child survivors of sexual violence.

“One of my commitments is that each administration, each department has a Gesell chamber that is active and that children can receive therapy and the necessary support,” he is heard saying in a video that he broadcast on his official account. Instagram.

In the same way, he visited the human settlement El Progreso and its popular dining room called Valle Bendito, where daily food is given to a large number of families who do not have the financial means to pay for their food expenses.

Janick Maceta shared images of his experience with his millions of Instagram followers and reflected on the difficult situation that the residents of Cañete experience every day.

“They need a lot of support. Any help is welcome. They cook with firewood, their roofs sometimes fall due to strong winds. They don’t have electricity and water and they are very cold, ”he wrote on the platform. She also asked users to contact her in case they want to support the dining room.

Janick Maceta returned to Peru after spending several weeks in New York, where she resides and pursues her career as a sound engineer. Miss Peru announced her return on social networks: “’Back in Lima, back to work. I was stopping by to send them a bear hug ”.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.