Janick Maceta, finalist for Miss Universe 2021, sent a strong message to all those who have questioned their nationality because they have resided in the United States for several years. Through your account Instagram, Miss Peru clarified that she was born in Lima and that, in addition, her parents come from the central and northern areas of our country.

To demonstrate this fact, the software engineer shared a picture of her birth certificate. In the document, it is specified that he came to the world in the Central Hospital of the National Police of Peru. As it is remembered, the also model is the daughter of a police officer who worked in anti-terrorist investigations.

“I was born on March 9, 1994 in Lima, Peru. Proudly Peruvian, of Peruvian parents. Chanchamayinas and Trujillan roots. Stop fake news ”, he asserted.

Janick Maceta accompanied this snapshot on Instagram with the song “Long live Peru, gentlemen.” “Because I am Peruvian, I live proud of my beautiful land, of my entire country,” says part of the lyrics.

Janick Maceta talks about their discussions in This is War

During a live broadcast on Instagram, Janick Maceta assured that his confrontations in This is War were part of a script prepared by the reality production.

“You know exactly how it works on the inside, there is a script, there are producers, there is a team behind it. Each program has its format and I fulfilled a responsibility, I fulfilled a job, ”said Miss Peru, who also clarified that she only accepted to be part of EEG because she needed to pay for her expenses.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

