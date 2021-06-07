The Miss Peru, Janick Flowerpot, He shared a message through his social networks where he celebrates that the right to vote of the LGTBI community is recognized. He also taught the protocol shared by ONPE.

Through her Instagram account, the model showed her followers an infographic shared by ONPE where her right to vote is recognized in these 2021 elections.

Likewise, the information mentions: “Table members: (should) call them by their surnames or ask them by the name by which they identify themselves. Police and Armed Forces: (must) guarantee free access to the polling place. Representatives: Do not contest votes based on stereotypes or prejudices ”.

Janick Maceta visited San Juan de Lurigancho with Jessica Newton

Miss Peru paid a visit to the district where she grew up with her grandparents. The model was accompanied by Jessica Newton, who was excited.

“We are going to inaugurate five works, so pay attention to all my social networks because we will be broadcasting live and sharing, because the good has to be shared. I am happy, it is my first job after the competition, and happy to be able to create this alliance and to be able to help a district that needs it so much ”, sustained the model in her social networks.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

