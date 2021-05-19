After her participation in Miss Universe 2021, Miss Peru, Janick Maceta, gave an exclusive interview for the program Magaly TV, la firma.

The Peruvian representative provided details about her experience using the typical dress with which she impacted on the preliminary gala of the beauty pageant. For many international media, this was considered one of the most creative and elaborate of the event.

Remember that Janick Maceta showed up in a parihuana-inspired suit , Andean flamenco that served to General José de San Martín to create the flag of Peru. The originality of the design caused a sensation on social networks. However, using it during the event caused several injuries to his body.

During the interview, the young model showed her bruised hands due to the force she had to do to carry the wings that weighed almost 8 kilos.

“Look at my hands how they are, I have cuts all over my body from the typical costume. The next day I had one of the most important moments, I had to be physically well, it was a giant test because I woke up full of bruises, with swollen legs, with cuts, even so I gave my best, “said Miss Peru to the conductive Magaly medina.

She assured that when she was announced as the second finalist of the Miss Universe 2021, she was satisfied with the result, as she considered that she worked hard to be the winner. “I was calm, I felt that I was satisfied because I made the Peruvians vibrate,” concluded the model.

Janick Maceta defends Miss Mexico after attacks

Miss Peru showed her support for the current Miss Universe and rejected the series of criticisms that the winner of the crown has received. Janick said: “She is my friend and I will protect her at all costs. You don’t shine by turning others off ”.

The Miss Universe 2012 surprises with her reaction when seeing the results

Olivia Culpo was in charge of reading the final results of the contest, but what caught the attention of that moment was her disheveled face. This generated thousands of reactions on social networks.

Along with Miss Universe 2012 was the American actor Mario Lopez. Both were the official conductors of this year’s edition.

