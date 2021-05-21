Janick Maceta, second finalist in the 69th edition of the Miss Universe, recalled her time at the beauty pageant. The model used her social networks to revive happiness experience.

Through Instagram, he shared a message about the tribute he paid to Peru for its 200 years of independence. She turned heads in her costume during the pageant’s preliminary.

“Queen of the bicentennial”, the young woman with roots from Trujillo and Chanchamaina proclaimed herself in this way.

“The best gift I could give my beloved Peru is to see its flag shine before the eyes of the world. Leaving soul, heart and life on stage ”, he wrote the Miss Peru 2020.

Designer gives details of the typical costume of Janick Maceta

Beto Pinedo was responsible for designing the shiny suit that Janick Maceta wore in the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021. In conversations with América Espectáculos, he gave details of its elaboration.

Through a translator, due to his vocal disability, the young confectioner spoke about this creation. “ The design was transcendent . Together with the organization we decided to reach an agreement on the costume that you could appreciate. I loved the idea and I do all the work I do with a lot of love ”, said the Moyobambino.

“Actually, I didn’t have much time (to make the suit), but I figured it out in no time. The theme was to collect the materials. She came to Tarapoto, it was the first time we met. We coordinate, we work on her measures, we saw every detail and, through the organization (of Miss Peru), we continue to coordinate ”, he added.

