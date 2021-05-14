During the preliminary event of the Miss Universe 2021 (which will take place on Sunday, May 16) the 74 candidates wore the best typical costumes inspired by their roots.

In that sense, the representative of Peru, Janick Maceta was not far behind and dazzled with a majestic costume inspired by the Andean flamenco, which wore the colors of the Peruvian flag.

After her presence on the catwalk and having the fans of the contest pending of her typical costume, the young 26-year-old engineer used her official Instagram account to comment on her clothing and explain the reason that led her to wear it in the Miss Universe 2021 .

“A tribute to the bicentennial of Peru that is celebrated this July 28. The costume was inspired by parihuana, a typical bird of the Paracas bay in whose colors the liberator Don José de San Martín was inspired to create the national flag. Even now this beautiful bird adorns the sunsets of the Peruvian coast ”, wrote Miss Peru, Janick Flowerpot, on your social network.

Janick Maceta speaks about her suit at Miss Universe 2021. Photo: Janick Maceta / Instagram

Who is Janick Maceta?

Janick Flowerpot is a 27-year-old sound engineer who currently represents Peru in the most important beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2021. The young professional lived for several years in the United States, where she emigrated as a teenager to study and work.

Regarding her performance on the catwalks, she took second place in the Miss Tourism World 2018 pageant and was a third finalist in the Miss Supranational 2019.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.