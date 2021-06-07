The results of the 2021 presidential elections continue to generate expectation among Peruvians. This time, Janick Maceta, Miss Peru, sent an emotional message to her compatriots.

Through Instagram, in the middle of the political situation that the country is going through, the Peruvian Miss Universe finalist asked that the union between Peruvians be maintained. In addition, he commemorated the Flag Day, which is celebrated every year on June 7.

“Peruvians have shown that we are stronger than adversity and our country needs us more united than ever. Happy flag day, my beautiful Peru! ”, Said the model on the social network.

There, he also posted a photo in which he appears wearing the typical Peruvian costume that he wore during the preliminary gala of the beauty pageant. Let us remember that the design of the dress was inspired by the Andean flamenco, a bird that bears the colors of the national flag and that served José de San Martín to create the national symbol.

Other figures of the show that have also called for union on Flag Day are the actresses Mónica Sánchez and Tatiana Astengo, and the musician Pedro Suárez Vértiz.

Janick Maceta clarifies that he has Peruvian nationality

The Miss responded after spreading false statements that she was not Peruvian. “I was born on March 9, 1994 in Lima PERU. Proudly PERUANA, of Peruvian parents, roots Chanchamayinas and Trujillanas. #stopfakenews ”, clarified Janick Maceta on Instagram.

