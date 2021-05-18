Janick Maceta, who recently made history at Miss Universe 2021, was outraged because they created fake accounts with your name on social media.

Through their stories of Instagram, the finalist of the contest held on May 16, denounced these profiles and asked her followers to report for their subsequent blocking.

“ Report this account please. My only account on Twitter is @janickmacetaa, ”said the young model.

Now that it is in the eyes of the world, Flowerpot has been clarifying what their official accounts are to avoid misunderstandings. In that sense, in other snapshots he attached snapshots of his authorized networks.

Janick Maceta story about fake account.

Janick Maceta’s future plans

After the participation of Janick Flowerpot In the 69th edition of Miss Universe, Jessica Newton revealed part of her medium-term agenda.

In an interview for Magaly TV, the firm, the organizer of Miss Peru told about some plans of the national representative in the future.

“She has several interviews in the United States, wants to promote her NGO and wants, at some point, to be an international spokesperson for everything that is her foundation,” said the former beauty queen.

“ He is passionate about the world of television and cinema, not only be behind, but also in front of the cameras. I would not be surprised to see her being part of television and being in front, “added the businesswoman.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

