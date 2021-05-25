After his return to Peru, Janick Maceta visited Magaly Medina’s set and starred in a fun interview in which they talked about the miss Universe and various aspects of his life. The model told details of her participation in the contest and about the affection that Peruvians have shown her in recent days.

Upon her arrival at ATV, the representative caught a glimpse of the costume she wore during the preliminary parade of typical or allegorical costumes, and was even encouraged to perform a live runway.

During the conversation, the finalist spoke about her time at the international beauty pageant, the friendship she forged with the other participants, her upcoming projects and her love life.

As he commented, it is in his plans to continue promoting the development of the country from his possibilities: “I want to continue working, that is number one and the reason why I am running for Miss Peru. The fact of having this great platform, I want you to focus on the message that I want to give. I want to continue working for children who are victims of sexual violence ”.

Magaly Medina was interested in the relationship between Janick Maceta and the sound engineer Rich Cespedes. The guest avoided delving into her current romance, but indicated that Jessica Newton was able to meet him previously:

“I keep my love life private. But it’s already approved, (Jessica Newton) already met him. I still have about five more years without a ring. I have a lot of things to work on and I need to focus. “

In the same way, he confirmed that he will be in Arequipa to visit a charity related to his fight against child sexual violence. “I am going to visit the shelter that I have been working with, I want to hug them and see them. The girls were very happy that I gave that message (during the Miss Universe) and they told me that they were the heroines of their own history “, he remarked

This statement prompted the ATV driver to delve into the personal experience of Janick Maceta, who stated: “I try to avoid revictimization and what I focus on is the fact that Gesell cameras should be implemented, I don’t know why. they don’t use them ”.

