Janick Maceta was very happy to have reached the final of the Miss Universe 2021. The representative from Peru spoke with Magaly Medina about that moment when she shared moments of tension with her colleagues from Mexico and Brazil.

The 27-year-old model assured that she feels satisfied because she left her country in a good position, something that had not happened in a long time. In addition, he stressed the importance of bringing a little joy to his compatriots in difficult times.

“When you (Magaly Medina) asked me what I felt at that moment when they called me (to the final of the Miss Universe), I was calm, I am satisfied with my work, I am satisfied because I have made all Peruvians vibrate, it was what I wanted. When they called me I said, ‘Wow, I’m making history.’ I am happy with that result because we did not see it for so long and to be able to arrive is a joy, and to share this moment with everyone and may they be happy to see the band from Peru and Peru in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe, it is more than what I dreamed. I’m very happy with that, ”she said. Janick Flowerpot.

Janick Maceta spoke about his speech against violence

In an interview with Magaly Medina, Janick Flowerpot She also spoke about her message against violence against women. “When I gave that message it was a very difficult moment because it is difficult to put yourself in a situation of vulnerability in front of so many eyes of the whole world, but I had to say it and not for myself, but because I have worked with a shelter (girls and boys victims of sexual abuse ). It was not time to just talk about my story, but about the silent victims. In our country there is impunity (…), and things like this cannot continue to happen to children, to women, ”said the finalist for Miss Universe 2021.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.