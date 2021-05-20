The Peruvian Janick Maceta, who managed to be in the top 5 of Miss Universe 2021, recalled her time in This is war in an interview with Luis Alfonso Borrego, host of Suelta la sopa. Through a transmission on Instagram, the sound engineer was encouraged to talk about the controversial moments that she starred in on the América TV reality show back in 2018.

The Miss Peru Universe assured that the controversial confrontations she had in EEG were just part of a script established by the production of the program.

“You know exactly how it works on the inside, there is a script, there are producers, there is a team behind it. Each program has its format and I fulfilled a responsibility, I fulfilled a job ”, he asserted.

Also, Janick Maceta, who gave a powerful speech against violence to women in the Miss Universe, explained that he agreed to enter This is war for economic reasons, since he needed to pay his expenses. “It was an opportunity and ok, there is a low season in New York …”, he said.

EEG conductors congratulate Janick Maceta

After making the name of Peru resonate in the Miss Universe, Janick Maceta received the greetings of the conductors of This is war. Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz celebrated the achievement of the engineer and invited her to appear on the reality show.

“Janick is a Peruvian like you, like me, like all of us who work. Beyond how pretty she can be, she was a warrior. He spoke about the violence and surprised the international press, it made us vibrate, to feel that we are all together, ”said San Miguel.

Janick Maceta defends Miss Mexico after attacks

Miss Peru showed her support for the current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, and rejected the series of criticisms that the winner of the crown has received. Janick said, “” She is my friend and I will protect her at all costs. You don’t shine by turning others off ”.

Janick Maceta responds to those who question his nationality

The Miss Universe 2021 finalist spoke on Instagram and gave a strong message to those who question her nationality, since she has resided in the United States for several years.

“I was born on March 9, 1994 in Lima, Peru. Proudly Peruvian, of Peruvian parents. Chanchamayinas and Trujillan roots. Stop fake news ”, he asserted.

Janick Maceta announces his retirement from beauty pageants

The finalist of the Miss Universe She explains why she walks away from contests and reveals that she is satisfied with the result she got. She also expressed that she is now focused on her NGO that supports child victims of sexual violence.

“I’m retiring now. I have achieved what I wanted to achieve: to be heard, and I just hope that I have the opportunity to have the hearings and that they give me the opportunity to advocate for children who suffer sexual violence, ”he said.

