The Miss Peru, Janick Flowerpot, withdraws from beauty pageants after being the second finalist in Miss Universe 2021. The Peruvian model says she is satisfied with the result because she gave her best effort in the competition.

She said that she is now focused on promoting her NGO that supports child victims of sexual violence, a task she has been doing for several years.

“I’m retiring now. I have achieved what I wanted to achieve: that they listen to me, and I only hope that I have the opportunity to have the hearings and that they give me the opportunity to advocate for children who suffer sexual violence, ”said Janick Maceta for Peru 21.

However, he mentioned that he will continue working for people vulnerable to this type of violence. “I hope this exhibition allows me to open the doors I need to continue fighting for others,” he added.

“I have given my best on that stage and I have managed to make history. I put my soul, heart and life for my Peru and I will continue working for my country ”, indicated the Peruvian representative.

Janick Maceta was considered one of the favorites to win Miss Universe 2021. She went on to the final gala among the 25 best participants, then she was in the top 5 and finally, she was in third place behind Miss Brazil and the winner of the crown, Miss Mexico.

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.