Expectations continue to grow the closer the day is when we will meet the new Miss Universe 2021. Everything is ready to see the winner this May 16 among the more than 70 participants from around the world.

As is to be expected, days before the event, experts have already made a statement regarding the participants with the most chances of taking the long-awaited crown and the title of Miss Universe 2021.

The exactor Osmel sousa He is one of the Latin American experts most consulted on his list of favorites to win the contest.

During an interview for Telemundo, the one known as the ‘Beauty Czar’ expressed that he already has in mind the contestants who can win the competition. On his list, the businessman also favors the South American participants.

It is not a surprise, since on more than one occasion Sousa He has expressed the security that he has that the current winner is a representative of the region.

“This year this is among Latinas. I see them very well prepared, “said the former model.

The ‘Beauty Czar’ has included the 26-year-old Peruvian Janick Maceta in his list of favorite Miss Universe participants. “I like Peru,” said the renowned coach of beauty queens.

In its top 5, in addition to Peru, Sousa included the representatives of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

In addition to training eight Miss Universe, Osmel sousa She has also stood out for training six Miss World, eight Miss International, one Mister World, two Miss Earth, four International Coffee Queens and one Miss Grand International.

