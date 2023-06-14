Janice dined yesterday with her helmet on, her face covered in mud and a shiver that seemed uncontrollable by dessert. Her journey on her mountain bike, in the third stage of the Transpyr, lasted almost eleven and a half hours and before she showered she needed to have dinner in the place designated by the organization. Someone offered to clean her machine, a piece of mud, and a volunteer drove it to her hotel. It would be 9:00 p.m. when she was finally able to shower. The entire cast of Transpyr workers pamper her and her personal story is on everyone’s lips. She smiles a lot and talks little. The best thing about riding an e-bike is that you can start at the back of the pack, chat left and right and finish well quickly, but you can also briefly interview someone like Janice when the terrain allows it.

“My husband and I were registered for the Transpyr two years ago, but just then they detected a coronary problem and they installed a pacemaker. When I was recovering from the operation, my husband passed away… affected by a never-detected heart disease, a strange case. I talked to the doctors and they allowed me to go this year: I couldn’t train what I would have wanted, but I go day by day and I hope to get to Roses”, explains the 48-year-old Venezuelan cyclist who was an ambassador for a powerful bicycle brand. She and her late husband had moved to Panama for work reasons and she remains there despite the fact that she considered the possibility of settling in Spain, which she did not do, dissuaded by the difficulties that exist today. The bicycle is her passion, not the competition. It is a tool for travel and discovery, she says, still captivated by the beauty of Saint Jean de Luz or Saint Jean Pied de Port.

Janice this Tuesday in the fourth stage of the Transpyr. Oscar Gogorza

Advancing up the peloton, I ran into Federico and Federico, already baptized as the fedes, electrical engineer one, rancher and businessman the other. Every time I see a cow I remember the 600 dairy cows that Fede manages on his land. There they feed; here very few want to take care of them anymore despite the incentives of the French government. In the middle of a stiff descent, in the middle of the forest, I catch up with my second roommate, Ignacio. When I asked him if it was his first Transpyr, he told me that he was embarrassed to answer me: he has 11 of the 13 editions with this one.

When I see him go down, agile, I have to force myself to remember that he is 70 years old. “I was a water polo player, I was in a pre-Olympic, I had my years of abandonment, but I found the bicycle and here I am still”, she explains. His genetics do the rest, and, as the fedes, has traveled the planet participating in races from New Zealand to the Andes passing through South Africa and every corner imaginable. “But I have never found any test as beautiful as Transpyr, so well organized, and the fact of leaving one beach and having to reach another adds to its appeal”, explains Ignacio. He falls into that category of participants who find well-being on the trip.

By way of training, I went out several times to shoot on the road. I came across many cyclists, infinitely more than when I was racing 30 years ago. We greet each other. But the so-called grupetas also overtook me, at full speed and without any education. Not a simple hello. The composition of the groups would give rise to a sociological study and perhaps even a psychological one. In the bike shop where I worked, a group of people used to organize their social gatherings. friends They rode together on weekends. On one occasion, they were running, taking over, when one of them fell down a slope. Everyone went to see him at the hospital, but no one from the group stopped to help him. And there are similar terrifying tales.

Of course, there are groups that go out to ride in perfect harmony and solidarity, but there are others dominated by alpha males who, in exchange for eating the wind by pulling ahead, say who, how and where has the privilege of sucking on their wheels. Thanks to the electricity that drives my legs, I have ridden these days with the strongest of the muscular ones and I have not seen any alpha male but I have seen guys who scream with joy flying down a perfect path and who generously help each other despite having met three days ago. “We have verified with the passage of the editions that the profile of the participant has varied: the competitive desire is less and less and the desire to live an experience, a trip of a personal nature is greater,” says Oriol Sallent, co-organizer of Transpyr.

One of the Transpyr participants, on the way to Vielha. PHOTO ADVENTURE

Today was the queen stage and we rode briefly through Peyresourde and Portillon, immediately leaving the asphalt to go down where the goats feed. And so we have left the northern slope of the Pyrenees to go south, to the Aran Valley, with our goal in Vielha. Here, on both sides of the border, the problems coincide: alpine skiing, the multiple small French resorts and the huge Baqueira-Beret have stimulated the local economy, but the end of the cycle is announced. According to Domitien Detrie, director of the French Agency for the Pyrenees, “it is a certain fact that in 20 years there will be no more ski resorts, but to anticipate that reality we must start working now.”

Here, in the Tourmalet area, industry does not exist and livestock tends to disappear. We are forced to do something so that this does not run out of people and one of the things we want is to promote bicycle tourism by drawing on the history of the Tour, which places our valleys and ports in a privileged showcase. In the Alps, for every tourist / skier there are 10 cyclists with an average daily expenditure of 190 euros ”, he emphasizes. In this context, his agency has produced a guide with 70 routes in the Pyrenees, on its north side, which fans can download at this link. The Aran Valley walks in a similar direction. The ski and mountain shops in Vielha now coexist with the bike shops and the aim is to stimulate summer and cultural mountain tourism.

In these eight hours of the stage I have remembered what I missed the most when the bike hung up on me. It wasn’t the adrenaline of the races or the dream of being a champion: it was the hours of training abandoned to thoughts, to the simple task of moving forward both physically and emotionally. It was an oasis. Now that we seem obliged to be multitasking instruments trying to be very efficient and productive by juggling, pedaling lost among forests, valleys and hills seems like a balm of hardly quantifiable value.

