Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Abdul Malik Jani, head of the Futsal Executive Committee and head of the futsal team’s mission, expressed his happiness at the qualification of Al-Abyad to the semi-finals of the Arab Cup, which is currently being held in Cairo, where Al-Abyadh succeeded in overcoming the Comoros hurdle, by winning 3-1, to become the next match. Thursday »in front of Egypt pivotal in the road.

Jani said: Our first participation is very positive so far, and there is a great development in the level of the game, and this is the testimony of everyone who watched the “white” matches, and what the team presented is a great motivation for a better future with “the feet of the halls”, and what the players provided makes us pay tribute to the level and effort of the two devices Technical and administrative.

He added: Our match with the Egypt national team in the semi-finals is an opportunity for the players to write history, and the team played 3 matches, and skipped them without injury or expulsion of a player, and this reflects the seriousness and responsible treatment of the players.

Jani thanked the country’s embassy in Cairo for its follow-up and attention, and that Counselor Abdullah Al Hammadi was keen to visit the mission regularly, and we will have a meeting with Ambassador Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, who invited the mission.

Our team had raised its score to 6 points, to be a runner-up for the group behind Morocco “9 points”, and despite the loss of “Al-Abyad” the first match against Morocco 1-5, it set off to victories by beating Saudi Arabia 6-3, and Comoros 3-1 and scoring goals. The last match, Omar Al-Naqbi, “two goals”, to raise his tally to 6 goals in the tournament, scored by Hamad Hassan Bajo, Abdullah Al Falasi was chosen as the best player in the match, and he was honored by the organizing committee.

On the other hand, Bahrain plays with Morocco in the same role as well.