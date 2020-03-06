Many big stars have bought new homes in Bollywood in the last year. After Alia Bhatt, now the name of Janhvi Kapoor has also been added to this list. It is reported that Janhvi bought a new house of crores in Mumbai city last month. It is being told that this house is on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors in a building in Juhu and Janhvi has done the deal on December 7 last year.

According to a report by Square Feet India, the value of this new house of Janhvi is Rs 39 crore and for this, he has also paid stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh. Explain that after the lockdown caused by Corona virus, the government had drastically reduced the stamp duty in the purchase of property. After this, many Bollywood celebrities have recently bought properties in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have also bought new houses worth crores before Janhvi.



Talking about the work front, Janhvi has so far appeared in only 2 films ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. This year his films ‘Roohi Afzana’ with Rajkumar Rao and ‘Dostana 2’ with Karthik Aryan are to be released. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’.