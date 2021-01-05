Actress Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has appeared in two feature films so far. It is reported that he has bought a new house in Mumbai for Rs 39 crore. According to a report by Square Fit India, Janhvi’s new house is three-storeyed in the Juhu building. The deal was finalized at the end of last year, around 7 December.

Janhvi, who made her debut with the film ‘Dhadak’ in 2018, was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. She also appeared in director Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories. She will next appear in Dostana 2 and Ruhi Afzana.

Recently several other actors such as Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan had said that both of them have also bought a new property in Mumbai. While Alia bought an apartment in the same complex with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik reportedly spent around Rs 100 crore on a penthouse apartment in Juhu.

Janhvi currently lives in Lokhandwala with her father and sister Khushi. In an interview prior to the release of Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, Janhvi admitted that she had been ‘extremely lucky’ in her career.

She told journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview, “I didn’t have to deal with the kind of things that most women often have to deal with. Because I come from a slightly more privileged background and that’s why I’ve been very lucky in that case , The opportunities I’ve had. “