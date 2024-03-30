Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/30/2024 – 16:53

Surveys carried out 60 years ago show how popular opinion fluctuated before and after the coup that deposed João Goulart and established the dictatorship in Brazil. According to researchers, the media at the time played a decisive role. There was a climate of tension in March 1964. Between the 20th and 30th of that month, the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (Ibope) took to the streets of three cities in São Paulo — São Paulo, Araraquara and Avaí — to measure the popular approval of the President of the Republic, João Goulart (1919-1976), Jango.

In the capital of São Paulo, only 19% disapproved of it — between bad and terrible. In Araraquara, 22% were dissatisfied and, in Avaí, only 10%. The indices are from local samples, because at that time research institutes did not have the structure for large national surveys. But they reveal that, contrary to what historiography usually says, Jango was not an isolated politician without popular support. In other words: there did not seem to be pressure from the people for military intervention, judging by the numbers.

Opinion poll data from the 1960s are difficult to access. In general, the surveys were not carried out to be published by the press — they were carried out under contract from interested companies, individuals or political groups, and used as an internal reference. Professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), historian Rodrigo Patto Sá Motta has been scrutinizing this data for years to try to understand the political mood of the Brazilian population during the period.

“The interpretation of these surveys is complex. They show that João Goulart was popular before the coup and that, in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, most people welcomed the idea of ​​carrying out reforms, including agrarian reform”, he comments. “However, research prior to the coup shows that there was a strong rejection of the image of the radical left, especially communism. So, reform was one thing, but the communist experience was another.”

In the Ibope survey from March 20 to 30, only 7% of São Paulo residents interviewed stated that Jango's basic reforms were not necessary. For 55% of those interviewed, the latest measures by the João Goulart government were “of real interest to the people and the country”.

The same survey also asked people what they thought communism represented for Brazil. In São Paulo, 32% of those interviewed stated that it was “an immediate danger”, 36% that it was “a future danger” and only 19% believed it was not a danger — 13% did not know how to answer.

Oscillation

After the coup was granted, however, public opinion seems to have changed. Ibope heard from São Paulo residents between May 12th and 22nd and asked whether Jango's deposition was beneficial or harmful. Of those interviewed, 54% classified it as something positive, 20% as harmful and 26% declared they did not know — 70% of those interviewed said they believed that Brazil tended to improve after the coup.

“The oscillations [de opinião]we cannot ignore that power has a very important gravitational force on them and that people have an inclination to support strong governments, if they are not, evidently, violating their demands, their interests”, analyzes historian Daniel Aarão dos Reis, professor at the Fluminense Federal University and the Rio de Janeiro State University.

In the same survey, the institute asked people what reasons would have led to Jango's fall. For 34%, the president had been deposed because “he was taking Brazil towards a communist regime”. Another 17% said he “was taking popular measures that went against the strong interests of economic and financial groups, national and foreign.” For 21% of those interviewed, he “intended to close Congress to become a dictator”.

But, it seems, the population still understood the exception regime as something specific and provisional. In a survey carried out in the last week of May by Ibope in the former state of Guanabara and São Paulo, respectively 80% and 77% of respondents stated that the best way to choose the President of the Republic was by direct election. On February 13, 1965, a new survey asked whether “the election for president should be held in 1966 as scheduled” and this point was agreed by 75% of those interviewed.

“Even those who supported Goulart’s fall preferred the democratic regime. People didn’t imagine that supporting the overthrow of João Goulart meant supporting a dictatorship”, comments the historian.

For Motta, it is important to highlight that “not everyone saw Goulart as someone involved in communism, because this was not at all obvious, he did not have a radical speech in any way”. “What happened is that the coup right-wing managed to paste communism into its image. Many people who liked Goulart were convinced that, if he continued to govern, there could be a risk of communism taking power in Brazil”, says the historian.

The change of opinion of part of the population, indicated by surveys, is seen by the researcher as a sign of the influence of the media. “After Goulart’s overthrow there was pressure from the public speeches that were issued, mainly by the press, which published many articles that Brazil had been saved from communism, that Goulart’s fall was to save Brazil from communism”, he assesses.

Historian Victor Missiato, researcher at the Intellectuals and Politics in the Americas Group, at Universidade Estadual Paulista, and professor at Colégio Presbiteriano Mackenzie Tamboré, remembers that there was a very large polarization in Brazil at the beginning of 1964, and this was visible in events such as the Rally da Central, held in Rio, and the first March of Families, in São Paulo. “In the interior of Brazil, in deep Brazil [não captado pelas pesquisas]there was important support for military intervention”, he argues.

Professor at the Fundação Escola de Sociologia de São Paulo and the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing, sociologist Paulo Niccoli Ramirez also remembers the role of the media in constructing this image of Goulart. “The media associated him with communism, with the Soviet Union. The press did everything to portray João Goulart as someone who could put his property, his family at risk, and change the color of the Brazilian flag,” he says. “Large businesspeople and religious groups ended up influencing the subjectivity of the population and this caused Goulart to be demonized by institutions […]becoming some kind of cursed ruler.”

conciliatory Jango

Historian Reis is aware of the fact that many see the popular support for Jango as a reason to brand him a “coward” for not having resisted the coup. “He evidently had information about his popularity levels. But he did not resist because open struggle, armed conflict, is something very contrary to his conciliatory political orientation”, he points out. “Jango inherited this conciliatory disposition from [ex-presidente] Getulio Vargas [(1882-1954)].”

“This has nothing to do with cowardice or individual courage. It is a political conception that things must move through conciliation, dialogue, bargaining. This is part of the political philosophy of Vargas, of which Jango is the main heir”, analyzes Reis.

The historian emphasizes that former president Goulart should not be seen as a “scapegoat” for the defeat of the civil-military coup.