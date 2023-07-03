The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet L. Yellen, will travel to Beijing, capital of the People’s Republic of China, from July 6 to 9 to meet with senior Chinese officials, the Treasury announced this Sunday through a statement. Yellen’s first visit to China is the second by a member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet in as few weeks. The previous visit, by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was positive, but was overshadowed by Biden’s words when referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator.

“Secretary Yellen’s trip follows President Biden’s directive, following his meeting with President Xi last November, to deepen communication between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on a number of issues, including global macroeconomics. and financial developments”, the Treasury has indicated in its statement.

While in Beijing, Yellen will discuss with PRC officials the importance of both countries, as the world’s two largest economies, “responsibly managing” their relationship, communicating directly on areas of concern and working together to address global challenges. , indicates the Treasury.

Relations between the United States and China are going through a difficult time due to the geostrategic rivalry between the two great powers. The support that Beijing has given to Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid his international isolation after the war in Ukraine has been viewed with suspicion by Washington.

The relationship deteriorated further when a Chinese balloon flew over the country until it was shot down over Atlantic waters. The United States has also imposed restrictions on the export of critical technologies to China, such as high-powered microprocessors, to prevent their use for military purposes, among other purposes. That technology is fundamental to artificial intelligence and robotics. The origin of the covid and other issues have also generated discomfort in the face of the climate of mistrust that governs the relationship between the two countries.

In addition to the geopolitical rivalry, there is the economic competition. The United States has encouraged investments in its own territory so as not to be dependent on the outside in the supply chain. In some of the programs, it requires domestic manufacturing and specifically bans certain products from China.

In a speech last April, Yellen laid out the three guiding principles of the US economic relationship with China. “First, we seek to secure our national security interests along with those of our allies and protect human rights through targeted actions that are not intended to obtain economic advantage. Second, we seek a healthy economic relationship with China that fosters mutually beneficial growth and innovation and expands economic opportunity for American workers and businesses. Finally, we also seek to cooperate on urgent global challenges such as climate change and the debt crisis,” the Treasury concludes in its announcement.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

