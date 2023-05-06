Janet Yellen. Luis Grañena

The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, presented at the end of 2022 a dollar bill for history: the first signed by two women. It was yet another milestone in a career in which she has often been the first to arrive. Before arriving, it has always been prepared. To sign the ticket, for example: “I knew it was something I could screw up and I wanted to do it right. And I practiced and I practiced.” recognized in a television program. A perfectionist and farsighted, she is one of those who arrives first at the airport before a trip. It’s not hard to imagine the anguish she’ll feel when the Treasury is about to run out of money, if Congress doesn’t remedy it.

Yellen was the first woman to lead the White House economic team, with Bill Clinton; the first woman to have chaired the Federal Reserve, proposed by Barack Obama; the first woman to have been Treasury Secretary, appointed by Joe Biden, and the first person, male or female, to have held all three positions. She has broken all glass ceilings.

Janet Louise Yellen was born on August 13, 1946 in the quiet Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, into a wealthy Jewish family. Her father was a family doctor, with the practice at home, and her mother, a primary school teacher. From her father he inherited compassion, and from her mother many more traits, according to writes Owen Ullmann in his biography Empathy Economics: “Ruth Yellen taught her daughter to be super-organized and always prepared, to value public service, social norms, not to settle for less than perfection.” Yellen herself tells in the book: “She did not tolerate deviations from perfection very well.” And that she was required to get A’s or honors. When she got a B in German in her first year at university —the only one in her life—, it was nothing short of a trauma.

Yellen took three courses in two years in high school, graduating with honors in 1967 from Brown University, where she began studying philosophy and then moved on to economics, and received her Ph.D. in 1971 from Yale, the only woman to a program of more than twenty students. Two elite Ivy League universities.

She was an adjunct professor at Harvard until 1976, when she began working at the Federal Reserve. There, in the cafeteria, she met fellow economist George Akerlof in 1977. “Janet and George fell in love at the Fed. She was drawn to her inventive mind; he was drawn to her easy-going nature and his devotion to her work,” says Jon Hilsenrath, author of Yellena biography in parallel with the Secretary of the Treasury and her husband, Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001. “Life was strange and they were a bit strange too and the oddities amused them. Within a few weeks of meeting, they decided to get married and embarked together on a journey through a time of turmoil. When they traveled, they carried suitcases full of books. Janet also brought her own pillow because the ones from the hotels (…) hurt her neck, ”she writes.

In 1980, he began teaching at the University of California at Berkeley. Her academic work has been focused on the labor market and macroeconomics. In 1994, President Bill Clinton appointed her as an adviser to the Federal Reserve and, three years later, as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. In 2004, she was named president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. From the central bank, she lived through the real estate bubble, its burst and the financial crisis. In 2010, Barack Obama named her Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve and four years later she replaced Ben Bernanke as its Chairman.

When Donald Trump arrived at the White House, he decided not to renew his term. In 2018, at the age of 71, Yellen thought her public life was over and she once again enjoyed going to bed early, Hilsenrath’s biography tells. But when Joe Biden was elected president, he asked Yellen to take over the Treasury Department to revive an economy battered by the pandemic. He at first said no, but then he changed his mind. He felt that he had a duty to accept the job.

In her current role, Yellen made perhaps the biggest mistake of her career. He thought that inflation was transitory. He was wrong, although it was a fairly widespread mistake. But during his tenure it has also enjoyed a vigorous recovery and very strong job creation. There has been speculation that he would leave office once the recovery was underway, but with the banking storm unleashed in March, the debt limit problem and his sense of duty, it does not seem likely.

Hilsenrath defines Yellen as a methodical person. “Do your homework, Yellen learned. Don’t be surprised by results you might have anticipated. Eliminate worries. Reduce unnecessary risks. Get ready.” Now the Treasury secretary is in the hands of a divided Congress. She needs her to approve raising the debt limit so the government can continue to meet its obligations. Default, she has warned, would have catastrophic consequences for the economy. Playing with fire goes against his nature. Surely, she is thinking of a plan B.

