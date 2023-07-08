The US Treasury Secretary met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and criticized actions against US companies

On the 1st day of the meeting on the trip to China, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, met with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, to discuss the economic relations between the countries.

“We seek healthy economic competition that is not ‘winner takes all’ but which, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time”said the US Treasury Secretary this Friday (July 7, 2023).

Yellen expressed concern about China’s new export controls on minerals and stressed the need to form supply chains “resilient”. She further warned that such actions highlight the need for fair economic practices and asserted that the US and its allies will retaliate for what she deemed “unfair practices” from China.

She used her Twitter profile to say that she discussed “concerns about use of non-commercial tools and punitive actions against US companies”.

I also discussed concerns about barriers to market access, China’s use of non-market tools, and punitive actions against US firms. — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) July 7, 2023

Another point of concern mentioned by the US Treasury secretary is the announcement made by China that it would adopt stricter controls for the export of gallium and germanium, important in the production of semiconductors, as of August 1st.