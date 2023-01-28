The host of “América hoy” Janet Barboza said that she lost communication with her partner Miguel Bayona, despite not having ended their relationship.

What happened? Janet Barboza She does not seem to know for sure what happened to her romance with Miguel Bayona, since she assured that she has not heard from him for a month. Although the host of “América hoy” said that her relationship had not ended, she revealed that they had not talked all this time: “We are in limbo,” she mentioned to a local media outlet and explained that she could not answer the only two calls which he did for lack of time.

“Miguel is a wonderful, incredible man, but we haven’t spoken for a month, today marks a month that I don’t know anything about him,” he told in an interview with Trome.

Janet Barboza assures that her relationship with Miguel Bayona has not ended

In this sense, the popular “Rulitos” explained that at no time did his relationship with Miguel Bayona end, but that they have lost communication.

“We didn’t even finish, we just stopped talking. I had a pretty complicated end of the year because I had a car accident, my mother had a problem because she has some old brothers who had problems, and one thing led to another. The last call I had with him was to give me strength and energy, but suddenly we stopped talking, he didn’t call me anymore and neither did I.” explained.

Janet Barboza is going through a crisis in her relationship.

Does Janet Barboza want to get married?

On the other hand, Janet Barboza assured that she has never dreamed of reaching the altar, but she does not rule out living together and sharing her life with her partner.

“I have never dreamed of getting married, every time they ask me I say ‘I think I was not born for marriage’, but that does not mean that I do not want to live with someone at some point. I am one of the very practical people, if it happens, fine, and if not, I’m fine too,” he added.

Janet Barboza talks about her plans to get married. Photo: diffusion See also Who is Andrea Aguirre, the theater actress who would be the new partner of Gino Pesaressi?

How old are Janet Barboza and Miguel Bayona?

There is a wide age difference between Janet Barboza and Miguel Bayona. The host of “América hoy” is 46 years old, while the businessman who lives in the United States is 36. Both are 10 years apart; However, this issue has never meant a problem for their relationship.