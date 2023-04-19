Nothing was saved. Janet Barboza caused surprise during the last edition of “América Hoy” when commenting that the producer of the program, better known as ‘Papa Armando’, forces her to wear a dress for each edition of the magazine. It all started after Edson Dávila criticized the look with which Rebecca Writens He was present on the set, as he considered that it is not the right one to use in front of cameras.

Given this, the presenter of “América spectacles” spoke about the style that each person has. “Janet has a clear style, she wears a dress,” she commented. Immediately, the well-known “Rulitos” explained that she would like to wear more relaxed clothes. “But they force me to put this, I would like to come like this (points to Rebeca Escribns). I have to come in a dress. I just have to come in a dress, ”she said.

