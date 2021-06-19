It is her most infamous sentence, from her most famous work. In The Journalist and the Murderer (1990) wrote Janet Malcolm this: “Any journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself knows that what he is doing is morally indefensible.”

The profession could do with that. Janet Malcolm, essayist for The New Yorker, passed that verdict long before scornful criticism of the mainstream media, aka the Lügenpresse, had once again become a home, garden and kitchen genre from left to right.

Only Malcolm had no ideological grounds for that judgment. Her look was psychological and artisanal. The reason was a notorious murder case, in which the well-known journalist Joe McGinniss had won the trust of the suspect. For a book, in exchange for royalties. Once the suspect was convicted and the book was published, the journalist was found to have faked his belief in the protagonist’s innocence. Instead of a get-out-of-the-box card, McGinniss condemned him one more time.

False awareness of journalism

For Malcolm, a child of Czech immigrants who found her way into magazine journalism in New York, the issue surrounding that book exposed the false consciousness of journalism. For a journalist, the story is always more important than the people it revolves around. That conclusion was made even harder by Malcolm’s precise, appreciative but emotionless prose.

It earned her the label of journalism’s enfant terrible. Critics pointed out that Malcolm himself had run into controversy over an earlier essay in The New Yorker on Freud’s legacy. From conversations with a smug director of the Freud archives, she molded megalomaniac and scabrous quotes. He went to court. The case was decided in Malcolm’s favor in 1994, ten years after the article. She also wrote a controversial book about that research, In the Freud Archives (1984).

Her interest in the Freud question was not strange. Born Jana Klara Wienerova, Malcolm was the daughter of a Prague psychiatrist who fled to the United States in 1939 with his family. There she started a career in journalism after training at the art academy. She stood out for her keen observations and use of the first person singular. Where that ‘I’ is not the ego of the journalist, but a functional character in the report. In that respect, too, she was a journalistic pioneer – although she was not counted among the New journalism by Tom Wolfe and Hunter S. Thompson.

banal

In The New Yorker she has published on a variety of cultural topics, from photography and art, with an emphasis on ‘women’s issues’. She also published books about Sylvia Plath (The Silent Woman, 1994) and Gertrude Stein (two lives, 2007). Less controversial, but always with an antenna for new social relations and in a literary, psychological prose in which she – very New York – also examined herself. She passed away last week at the age of 86 in a Manhattan hospital from lung cancer.

She later said about her criticism of journalism that it would now come across as “very banal”. That’s a fact, now that everyone thinks they know that objectivity doesn’t exist and instead is talking about framing.

The difference is that Janet Malcolm was averse to such slogans and philosophical platitudes. She preferred to look very precisely at what had actually happened between people – as befits a journalist.