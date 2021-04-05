Janet Barboza was excited to provide details on the health status of her mother, who is fighting against coronavirus. It all happened just after Ernesto Pimentel virtually linked up with America today to confirm that he has already defeated the dreaded disease.

“When you published the news, you do not know how happy I am because I have known you for years. However, (for) those of us around a person who is suffering from COVID-19, the anguish and pain that we may be carrying is indescribable, ”he said.

“My mom has coronavirus, is still hospitalized. And added to that, it is far. So I see you celebrating life and I’m praying that everything goes well, “added the presenter.

Janet barboza He also took the opportunity to send an encouraging message to all those who have a loved one battling against the SARS-CoV-2.

“Tell the whole family, everyone around me and those who have a relative with the COVID-19 that we have to be strong, we have to be positive, draw strength from where there is none so that everything goes well, “he said.

Just after Tula Rodríguez announced the death of her mother, Janet Barboza announced that her mother was infected with COVID-19.

“That news came that you don’t want to hear. My mother was also infected with this virus that looks like a curse, “said the presenter through her Twitter account.

