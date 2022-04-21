Janet Barboza attacked her former partner, Melissa Paredes, to clarify that she was not removed from the morning “America Today” for his ampay with Anthony Aranda as the actress assured that it had happened. And it is that after the scandal over the images with the “Activating cat”, Melissa left the morning program, despite the fact that at first they assured that she would only take a vacation.

After this, Paredes gave an interview for the cameras of “women in command”, where she confessed that she did not quit her job, but “They took the driving from one day to the next” after the images with the dancer were made public.

“There is a lot of talk that men and women are not treated equally on television. I already told you about the case of Christian Domínguez when he worked with me on the other channel, the board decided to give him his vacation, separate him and I came in to replace him, ”said Barboza.

What Janet said refers to the case of Aldo Miyashiro and Oscar del Portal, who also work at América Televisión. Said television house would have decided to separate Melissa Paredes and Sheyla Rojas for similar scandals, for which many public figures, such as Juliana Oxenford, and Internet users have asked that the same sanctions be taken.

The “Queen of the moves” assured that in the case of Melissa Paredes there was no dismissal, and assured that she is willing to deny what the model said if necessary. “With the case of Melissa Paredes, it is not what you say, it is not true and you know it, we have evidence here. You were not separated from ‘América Hoy’ because of what you are saying, I told you a few months ago, lies have short legs, you get entangled in your own labyrinth because there is a lot to say on this subject, it is not what It is said that” declared the ‘Rulitos’.

In addition, she also stressed that she does not like to speak “with subliminal messages, or trying to make anyone feel bad, when someone I don’t like out there and does things wrong, I’m going to say it, I’m not going to get mad at anyone, never I have done it and I am not going to do it now, but when someone lies, there is evidence, there will be a time and an opportunity”.