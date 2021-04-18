The driver Janet Barboza was relieved by the health of her mother, who managed to recover from the COVID-19.

The presenter of América Hoy revealed, through her official Twitter profile, that her mother had contracted the virus. “This week came that news that you don’t want to hear. My mother also got infected with this virus that looks like a curse. They have been terrible days of anguish, but she, like every warrior mother, reassures us “, wrote the popular ‘rulitos’ in her social network. “Thank God, evolving well. God, help us to get ahead ”, he concluded.

Days after, Janet barboza He could not help crying during the broadcast of the América program today when he saw the reunion between Susy Díaz and her daughter Flor Polo, who were staying away due to the coronavirus. “I haven’t seen my mother for three years, whom I love and adore. We always saw each other every year, we were together for three months, ”said Barboza.

Now, the driver has celebrated that her mother is out of danger after a slow recovery. “Thank God she recovered, she is a warrior, imagine… we are happy, there is a lot of tranquility. The people who were infected recovered satisfactorily … and thanking God for that, ”he declared for Trome.

Janet Barboza happy for her participation in The Artist of the Year with Gisela Valcárcel

The artist of the year 2021 returns with a new season under the leadership of Gisela Valcárcel. GV Producciones has already released the first promotional video that reveals who will be the figures of the show that will participate in 2021.

One of the surprises was the presence of Janet Barboza, who was happy to be part of the television project. “I am very renewed, I have been practicing and gargling with salt water to take care of my voice. Waiting to be summoned. In principle I am already in the promotion, I am willing to fight, as it has to be, “said the famous 46-year-old.

