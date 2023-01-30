Janet Barboza stopped being “Rulitos” and has a renewed image for the first “America Today” program and showed her change in networks.

The driver Janet Barboza gets ready for the premiere of the 2023 season of “America Today”, the channel 4 magazine where he shares roles with the presenter Ethel Pozo, the model Brunella Horna, Christian Domínguez and Edson Dávila, better known as ‘Giselo’. For this reason, the popular “Rulitos” made a change of look to surprise her viewers, leaving behind her characteristic dark-colored wavy hair to opt for a lighter shade.

The event entertainer shared in her Instagram stories the entire process she went through to get the new appearance with which she hopes to attract attention in the first program this year. Likewise, she showed the result of her radical change after sharing a hair care tip.