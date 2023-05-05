Janet Barboza He has always been characterized by being a frontal and direct person. This time he was no exception, because in the program “America Today” the new facet of influencer of Mark Vito and she issued some criticism. In this sense, the popular “Rulitos” slipped the possibility that the now fitness man is causing a stir on digital platforms for a political purpose, to get supporters. In the following note, she knows all the details.

Janet Barboza did not stop to analyze the steps of Mark Vito on social networks and the commotion it is generating. Instead, the host of the channel 4 magazine asked if all these viral videos have a political purpose. Quickly, her classmates were surprised at the questioning.

“I am going to give you my opinion, as always, objective, accurate. It is true that Mark Vito has surprised us all, well, leaving the world of politics and now basically dedicating himself to being an influencer on social networks, but (…), for me, there is a catch here (…). Could it be that Mark Vito is preparing the field, he is winning supporters, because he wants to enter politics? ”, Barboza slipped.

The return of Mark Vito to social networks

Mark Vito It is trends in social networks after its remarkable physical change. Along the same lines, the now influencer has collaborated with other famous content creators, such as Sibenito.

He even revealed to have a long friendship with Andres Hurtado, who is a well-known figure on television. For many, this revelation came as a big surprise.

On the other hand, Mark is almost about to reach two million ‘likes’ on his official TikTok account, the platform on which he is more constant when uploading content.

